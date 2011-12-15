Charlie Barnard: New Authorized Clean Green Nation Partner in Seattle, Washington

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2011 -- Charlie Barnard is now an authorized Clean Green Nation partner. As of 2011, energy saving products have become more available to home and business owners. Wright specializes in solar power, wind LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education.



Even in the rainiest state in the country, consumers can take advantage of products and services to create an energy efficient home. Clean Green Nation is dedicated to providing Seattle residents with a variety of products and services that help reduce energy costs. Authorized partner Charlie Barnard will assist residents in understanding the benefits of health green living.



The online store allows consumers to shop for energy efficient products in the comfort of their own home. There are numerous available products that can make any home energy efficient. By adding a radiant barrier, solar attic fans to reduce heat loss and LED light bulbs in a home, the average consumer can save up to 60% on the cost of their electricity. Even in a city such as Seattle, residents can use the power of wind generators to create a new renewable energy source. By providing green tips for Seattle, Clean Green Nation is helping residents make smart energy decisions.



By creating strong relationships with the leading manufacturers of energy efficient products and services, this company is able to offer affordable solutions to the energy crisis facing the United States. There is valuable information available on the website regarding the future of the country with its dependency on foreign oil and the many ways that solar and wind power can benefit a home or business.



About Clean Green Nation

Clean Green Nation is the leading manufacturer of green energy products. The company works throughout Canada and the United States to provide sustainable energy and green living information to home and business owners.