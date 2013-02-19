Charlie Levine Joins Fishtrack as New Editor

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Fishtrack.com recently brought Charlie Levine onboard as its new Editor. In this role, Levine will develop and grow the editorial portion of Fishtrack.com, one of the fastest growing saltwater fishing websites.



Levine is a passionate angler with 15 years of industry experience as an editor and content developer.



“Fishtrack is one of the most unique and useful sites available for saltwater fishermen,” Levine says. “It provides the advanced imaging and forecasting tools needed to locate fish and optimize time on the water. I’m excited to get down to business, bring in more contributors and build up Fishtrack’s editorial base.”



Fishtrack.com was created by the team at Surfline.com and Buoyweather.com as an extension of their existing industry-leading marine businesses. These sites feature advanced forecasting and data tools managed by a dedicated staff of meteorologists, oceanographers and data experts in the wind, wave and satellite imaging fields.



What sets Fishtrack apart from other fishing websites is its combination of advanced satellite imaging tools and weather forecasting tools coupled with articles and news relevant to the saltwater angler. Featuring sea-surface temperature and chlorophyll charts, tide and solunar tables and global marine forecasts in 47 of the world’s top saltwater fishing regions, Fishtrack.com provides all of the tools serious offshore anglers need to locate concentrations of pelagic fish. These imaging and data toolsets such as the fishing charts are complemented by an array of how-to, where-to and gear-related articles, creating a toolbox full of real-world knowledge for a more productive, enjoyable fishing trip.



Prior to joining the team at Fishtrack, Levine spent nine years as Senior Editor of Marlin Magazine, where he worked with some of the most respected writers and photographers in the big-game fishing world. After more than a decade in print, Levine jumped into the online media world as the Editorial Director of BDOutdoors.com. In this role he oversaw the editorial development as BD rebranded and made the move from an online forum to a larger platform with full-length articles, photo galleries and video. During his tenure at BD, Levine published more than 1,200 articles and helped grow the BD brand in the fishing industry as well as bring in several sponsors.



“We are extremely excited to have Charlie join our team at Fishtrack,” says Robin Walker, Vice President of Advertising Sales. “We’ve built a team of the world’s best marine forecasters, developers and designers. Charlie fits right in with our group. He’s got the same talent level and drive as the rest of our team and we’re ready to make a big showing in the fishing and boating industry.”



About FishTrack

At Fishtrack a user can properly plan a fishing trip well in advance by knowing where the fish are before stepping off the dock. Whether an amateur with a passion for fishing or a professional who lives on the water, by subscribing to Fishtrack’s SST charts and fishing charts any fishing enthusiast can avoid Mother Nature’s setbacks with accurate updates of weather conditions and more.