Charlie Simpson's New, Funny and Imaginative eBook Series

Thousand Oaks, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Gerry Ghost Children’s Digital Picture eBook Series “Gerry Ghost Washed My Kitty in the Toilet Bowl!” Yikes!!! was released by Charlotte “Charlie” Simpson, Author and Indie Publisher on November 8th 2013 in the Amazon Bookstore. The story is an imaginative piece of work that children aged between 3 and 9 will find extremely interesting. The book is all about the crazy adventures and mishaps of the charming and adorable Gerry Ghost. Gerry also has a best friend, Holly who is known as “Miss Woman” in the series. Holly is a three year old girl with vivid imaginations and wishes to see Gerry Ghost and to her surprise Gerry magically appears on her 3rd birthday.



The book is full of hilarious and attractive illustrations from Bill Davis who is a creative genius, freelance animator and illustrator. The book can be purchased from amazon.com and readers can alternatively find it on Kindle. Kindle App can be downloaded on Smartphones, Tablets or PCs http://www.amazon.com/gp/feature.html/ref=dig_arl_box?ie=UTF8&docId=1000493771. Charlie has scheduled many new books to her series that are going to be released in 2014 and 2015 in the Children’s Digital Picture eBook Market. Charlie is offering huge discounts as part of The Kindle Countdown Christmas Sale on Amazon through November 14th to 16th. Click on the link below to buy the books at extremely low prices on Amazon. These books are great gifting options for kids this festive season. Parents can make their kids’ Christmas and New Year’s Holidays even more interesting with this exciting eBook series.



To know more about Charlie’s writings visit website http://www.GerryGhostBooks.com and to buy a copy or eBook today visit website http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00FK50JI8#_



About Charlie Simpson

Charlie Simpson is from Las Vegas, Nevada and currently lives in Southern California. Charlie is a real estate broker and an Indie publisher. Charlie’s creativity comes from her mother who is a published poet, song writer, business woman and a school teacher. Charlotte “Charlie” Simpson’s books, writings and characters are true inspirations of her daughter, Holly’s imaginations and her “Forever Loved and Never Forgotten Son” Gerry, whom she never got to hold. Charlie feels that through these stories Gerry can live a life that he never got to live.



Media Contact

Charlie Simpson – Author, Gerry Ghost Books

Address: 3152 Rollings Avenue, Thousand Oaks, California 91360

Email address: Charlie@gerryghostbooks.com

Website URL: http://www.GerryGhostBooks.com/