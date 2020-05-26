Charlie Walk Establishes a Charity Program Aimed at Helping Music Artists in Need

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- Widely known as a judge on a Fox TV show, Charlie Walk is one of the most reputed American music executives. Charlie has established a charity program named ''The Charlie Walk Foundation for the Arts'' to help music artists in need. A fixed portion of proceeds obtaining from his global music community program Music Mastery goes to his charity foundation. If you or any of your friends wants to support Charlie Walk's charity cause, you can donate by following this link http://charliewalkfoundation.org.



He has decades of experience serving the music industry. He was just only 8 when he started taking interest in music. During the course of his professional music career, Charlie Walk has worked at world's most reputed record labeling companies such as Epic Records, Republic Records, and Columbia Records.



The Artists Charlie Walk Has Worked With



Charlie Walk has helped many previously unknown music artists get popular in the music industry. These names include but are not limited to Aerosmith, Destiny's Child, Jennifer Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Enrique Iglesias, Joe Jonas, Nipsey Hussle, Mariah Carey, Will Smith, New Kids On The Block, Florida Georgia Line, Bruce Springsteen, The Weeknd, Ricky Martin, Billy Joel, Demi Lovato, Drake, Fugees, The Jonas Brothers, John Mayer, Lauryn Hill, Lorde, Nick Jonas, Nicki Minaj, Shakira, Taylor Swift, Wyclef Jean and many more. In 1987 he started off as a college marketing representative for Sony Music while he was pursuing his studies at Boston University's School of Management. During the course of his professional music career, he has served top executive level positions at world's most prestigious record labeling companies such as Columbia Records, Epic Records, and Republic Records.



