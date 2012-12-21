Charlie's Odyssey: Enthralling Novel Proves That Life's Roads Can Literally Lead Anywhere.

Lafayette, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- For many who endure hardships, the prospect of personal reinvention is literally life-changing. However, as the protagonist in Lloyd J’Guillory’s ‘Charlie’s Odyssey’ quickly discovers, life has many paths.



Readers are advised to buckle up and get ready to experience two journeys with very different outcomes.



Synopsis:



After four years of marriage, Charlie's wife informs him (over cocktails) that she likes girls better than boys, and wants a divorce.



Quite shook up, he decides that he needs a change in his life and embarks on what turns out to be two odysseys instead of one.



One ends up in stark tragedy for him and others, and the second ends up with a combination of love, pathos...and more.



Guillory hopes readers will get a taste of the post-divorce life that hits millions of Americans head-on every year.



“The story begins in a bar, as Adelle waits for her husband to join her for a cocktail. As soon as he arrives, she drops the bomb and requests divorce,” says the author, whose own successful marriage is now in its fifty-eight year.



Continuing, “This situation is no different to the thousands of real-life divorce conversations that will take place today. However, the circumstances under which it happens and what comes next are certainly different from the norm.”



Guillory remains tight-lipped about the specific details of each odyssey, but does guarantee that readers will be gripped with each turn of a page.



“The outcomes of each are in stark contrast to each other. The first ends with spectacular failure and upset. However, like any good story, there is a happy ending that will leave readers feeling refreshed and entertained. This certainly isn’t your typical divorce story,” he adds.



Guillory has written six books since retiring as a noted architect; three others are available for purchase. These include ‘A Tale of Three Wives’, ‘Rainey: The Story of a Woman’ and ‘Summary Justice’.



Each is available online and published by Amazon Digital Services.



About the Author: Lloyd J. Guillory

Lloyd J. Guillory was born of French Cajun parents in South Louisiana in 1925. He spent his formative years there and vividly remembers the Great Depression years of the 1930's. His family was never rich, nor were they poor, as poor is measured in the context of the depression. He was only sixteen in 1941 when the attack on Pearl Harbor occurred and was too young for military service at that time.



In 1943, when he was approaching his eighteenth birthday, he enlisted in what was called at that time, the Army Air Corps. In his youth, he had always dreamed of being a pilot, and on August 4, 1944, his dream was realized when he won his wings as a pilot. He served in the South Pacific as a fighter pilot in the Fifth Air Force, flying the incomparable P-51 Mustang. After his discharge from the Air Force in August of 1946, he entered Louisiana State University on the GI Bill. He graduated in 1952 with a B.S. in Architectural Engineering. He spent the next 35 years as a practicing architect with his own office in Morgan City, LA.



During that period he designed many of the areas public buildings. In 1954, he married the former Catherine Kreider, and the marriage produced four children, two boys and two girls, who, in turn, produced the now present ten grandchildren. At the time of this writing in 2011, the marriage is in its fifty-seventh year. After retiring from architecture in 1987, he and his wife moved to Columbia, MO to be with their oldest daughter and, at that time, the only grandchild. He now turned his time to a long delayed desire to write novels. He has now completed six of them.