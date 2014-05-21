Charlotte Portable Toilets Rental Perfect for Outdoor Events Requiring Temporary Sanitary Arrangement

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- From backyard gatherings to weddings to fairs and festivals, Charlotte portable toilets rental provide a unique, hygienic and comfortable portable sanitary unit for every outdoor occasion held in charlotte. Because of their unique designs, commitment to service and attention to details, it is no surprise that the Charlotte portable toilets rental continue to renovate the portable sanitation industry. From casual get-togethers to formal affairs, charlotte sanitary rental services have the right porta potties for any events. Because of their homelike amenities and stellar service, they continue to go beyond their customers’ expectations every day.



When it comes to the wide assortment of local concerts, fairs and festivals that is taking place in and around charlotte, quality and reliable portable toilet rentals are the key. For these types of events, the Charlotte portable toilets rental offers celebration toilets which are considered by many people as an ideal choice. These toilet units comes with an amazing interiors as well as exteriors, which will add to the décor of the event and at the same time the users will really enjoy using it. It includes all the features which can be found in an upscale hotel toilet, such as fully operating flushing toilets and water sinks, both operated separately with foot pumps for an ultimate sanitary experience. While on the other hand it is the overlooked details that really make these portable toilets stand out, such as toilet seat covers, automatic air freshener and coordinating floral arrangement.



For barbecues and backyard gatherings, the most flattering sanitary arrangement available is the garden head portable toilets. This premium option is designed to blend perfectly with the scenic garden landscape, and has all the features that users will possible desire. With fully functioning sink and toilet, vanity mirror and convenience shelf, fans of this portable toilet will feel right at home.



The Charlotte portable toilet rentals offer luxury restroom trailer for upscale events and larger gatherings. This option comes with exquisite features such as granite countertops, fully separate stalls, faux marble floors and artwork throughout. This selection is ideal for any upscale events. To acquire other details about Charlotte Portable Toilets kindly pay a visit to http://www.portabletoiletscharlottenc.com



About Charlotte Portable Toilets

Charlotte Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering Charlotte. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Travis Killian

Charlotte, NC

Email: info@portabletoiletscharlottenc.com

http://www.portabletoiletscharlottenc.com