Charlotte SEO Company Microhound Media Launches New Packages for Small Businesses

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Microhound Media, the Charlotte SEO company dedicated to helping businesses maximize their potential through increased visibility on Google and other search engines, is pleased to announce the launch of new SEO packages for small businesses.



Out of all the Charlotte SEO companies, only Microhound Media specializes in every aspect of the online marketing process, including information technology, video production, print, and web services, with the goal of creating an effective marketing strategy and increasing traffic to the client’s website.



In order to provide the best SEO in Charlotte, Microhound Media works closely with their clients to develop strategies that addresses short- and long-term goals, target markets and ideal customers, and layouts and designs that capture the mission and values of the client. As part of the design and development process, Microhound Media and the client work together to form keywords that convey the image of the business, while simultaneously drawing in customers who are searching for specific goods and services.



Being one of the best SEO companies in Charlotte means keeping up with the latest trends and Google algorithms, which is why Microhound Media offers advanced Video Search Engine Optimization (VSEO), which incorporates specific keywords into videos that are distributed online, increasing traffic by 80 percent or more.



VSEO videos are designed to help companies tell their stories in a way that is compelling and informative, giving potential clients the opportunity to learn about the and products and services that are being offered, as well as the mission and values the company advocates. The first step in video production is the discovery stage, wherein Microhound Media asks questions about the business’s details, including how long the company has been in business, what their aims and goals are, what separates them from their competition, what solutions they are providing for their customers, and more. Based on this information, Microhound Media will produce a video that not only encapsulates everything the company would like to convey about themselves, but also increases online visibility and traffic to their website, ultimately leading to more hits and more sales.



“Microhound did a great job on our website. Xavier was able to customize a keyword campaign to target our wedding clients. We have generated 3 times the web leads versus a year ago without the SEO!” a testimonial on the Microhound Media website noted.



About Microhound Media

Microhound Media is a full service small business media and marketing firm that also offers computer repair and network solutions for businesses and consumers. For clients interested in marketing solutions, Microhound Media offers everything from website design and SEO to video production and marketing, as well as a full service printing broker, and much more. For more information, please visit www.microhound.com/charlotte-seo/.