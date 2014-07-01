Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Charlotte Bridal Network Offers Couples And Their Guests Perfect Personalized Weddings To Remember



Charlotte Bridal Network helps brides in the Charlotte area plan personalized weddings that perfectly fit their client’s preferences and expectations for the Big Day. This local co-op made up of some of the best local businesses provides multiple services to create a complete and stress-free event.



A research done in 2013 by XO Group Inc., top wedding website creator and leading global media, reveals that the average amount spent by couples for organizing their wedding is about $30,000. Most of the couples opt for personalized and unique wedding that will be once-in-a-life experience for themselves and their guests. To make this possible, couples spend more on weddings compared to previous years.



From elegant, rustic weddings on an actual horse farm to menu’s customized by professional chef’s, Charlotte Bridal Network experts are in sync with this national trend. Robert Brooks, owner of DJ On A Dime and Carolina Wedding Officiants creates personalized ceremonies. One example is a special stone ceremony. “Guests receive a small, smooth stone and write their name on one side and a word or blessing on the other,” explains Brooks. “Then each guest presents the stone to the couple by placing it in a basket.” It is a lovely way for all attendees to be involved in a memorable ceremony.



“Musically Yours”, a string trio offers a specialized touch to all their clients. “The choice of music can be highly personal and we enjoy working with our clients to get the right choices,” Randall Sprinkle harp guitarist for the ensemble states, “We always invite our clients to come to our home in Mooresville and we play through various selections to help them choose the music that will make the ceremony more special to them.”



Knowing couples’ preferences, Charlotte Bridal Network participants concentrate on creating unique experience for couples and their guests, offering a modern and unique approach in organizing their wedding. Vendors that work together with Charlotte Bridal Network help people experience unforgettable weddings, based off the specific preferences of the couples. The group is currently extending exclusive special offers to help make people’s dreams a reality.



Charlotte brides who expect a unique and personalized wedding experience can find out more about this dedicated group of industry professionals and receive special offers by visiting http://charlottebridalnetwork.com/



About Charlotte Bridal Network

Charlotte Bridal Network (Charlottebridalnetwork.com) is dedicated to provide people with the best possible experience during their wedding day offering them a great choice of options to make their big day memorable. Numerous local businesses in Charlotte have joined to deliver the best bridal services. They include: Botanical Tans, Breezy Meadows Farm, Bruce Julian Clothier, Cantina 1511, Charlotte Insurance, Charlotte Natural Healing, DJ On A Dime, Carolina Wedding Officiants, Landmark Dentistry, More Than Dresses By Mary, “Musically Yours”, Shutter Hutch Photo Booths & Film, The Bead Lady, The Plush Flush & TIN Catering.