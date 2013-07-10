CharlotteNorthCarolina.org Launches Local Home Search Pages

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- CharlotteNorthCarolina.org, the official website of Charlotte real estate firm Chris Angel Realtors, has launched several search pages located on the footer portion of its homepage.



The advanced and innovative search feature allows users to locate their ideal home within specific communities in North and South Carolina. Options include the city of Charlotte itself, as well as mostly surrounding communities such as Concord, Denver, Lake Norman, Fort Mill, and other popular cities.



Each community links to a page showing a list of the available properties, in addition to an interactive city map that also indicates each property’s location. Users can browse through the listings, each one linking to a detailed profile on the property, or narrow their search further by inputting criteria such as size, number of bedrooms, and price range.



There is also a corresponding “City Map Search” for each community, which links users directly to a larger interactive map showcasing available properties. Not only can users click on each property to learn more, as with the home search pages, but they can search based on a much more comprehensive criteria consisting of 14 options, including property type, days listed, year built, price drops, and more.



On the whole, these local home search pages allow for a high level of personalization for homebuyers, and are intended to make navigating the active real estate markets easier. The Charlotte NC Home Search option is especially popular, owing to the growing number of homebuyers interested in settling down into the community.



About Chris Angel Realtors

Chris Angel Realtors is the leading expert on Charlotte North Carolina Real Estate, servicing most of the communities in and around the Mecklenburg County area. The group also specializes in a dozen different Charlotte neighborhoods, including Barclays Down, Dilworth, and Costwold.