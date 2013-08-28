Charlotte's Vineyard Publishes Vitamix Blender Review with Exclusive Coupon Offer

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Juicers, blenders and mixers are a great way for health enthusiasts to create tasty drinks out of multiple fruits and vegetables to easily enhance their nutritional intake. These kitchen appliances can be used to make smoothies and even ice-cream and are an adaptable tool in the fight for a healthy lifestyle. Charlotte’s Vineyard is a health food website that regularly reviews kitchen appliances including juicers, mixers and blenders. Their latest review is of the Vitamix 5200, a comprehensive review that gets to the bottom of this powerful new tool.



The review follows the website’s standardised format for easy cross comparison, with a star rated overview giving the top-line conclusions across the five main review categories of value for money, performance, noise, blending and warranty. After this, an overall star rating is given along with a twenty five word summary and a user rating so that those in a hurry can quickly draw their own conclusions.



For those who wish to gain a deeper insight, the long-form Vitamix review addresses each of these categories in detail, and finds the product outstanding. As a result, Vitamix has offered a Vitamix coupon from Charlotte's Vineyard that offers free shipping on the purchase of a blender for their readership.



A spokesperson for Charlotte’s Vineyard explained, “We work hard to make sure that all our reviews give a thorough description and evaluation of the product, its capabilities and its place in the wider marketplace. By doing so, we have earned a reputation among our increasing readership as being honest, reliable and respected. This reputation in turn makes companies understand our recommendation matters, and oftentimes companies wish to encourage our readers to take our word for it by giving us special offers. This means that our integrity directly benefits our loyal readership, which in turns increases sales for companies who create great products. Everybody wins.”



About Charlotte’s Vineyard

Charlotte’s Vineyard is a news and reviews website centering on the use of kitchen appliances to support a healthy lifestyle. The website regularly publishes articles, editorials and reviews on all manner of kitchen appliances, their uses in regulating health, recommended recipes and more. Due to their popularity among the health community they regularly receive exclusive discount codes for recommended products. For more information, please visit: http://www.charlottesvineyard.com