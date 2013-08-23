Charlotte's Vineyard Put Vitamix and Blendtec Blenders Head to Head in New Feature

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Blenders are a great way for people who want to preserve their health to get a good intake of fibre and fruit nutrients into their system as well as simply creating delicious drinks and meals to do all those things at once. Charlotte’s Vineyard is a website dedicated to discussing the application of a wide range of kitchen appliances in the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle, including blenders, juicers and mixers. It has highly rated the new model blenders from both Blendtec and Vitamix, and after much debate ensued on their website, they decided to publish a definitive Blendtec Vs Vitamix side by side comparison of the products to determine the best blender for smoothies.



The comparison looks at the features available from each product, the cost of each relative to the other, the size both of the machine itself and of its capacity to hold ingredients, the power and speed settings available, the number of blades, the design and interface controls, the warranty package, noise levels, ease of clean up and more.



With such a comprehensive comparison it should come as no surprise that neither clearly outdoes the other, with each having a comprehensive feature set that shines on its own merit and offers users some advantages over the competitor. As a result, the website recommends both models based on what a users’ priorities are.



A spokesperson for Charlotte’s Vineyard explained, “We decided to do a face-off between these two blenders in response to feedback from our readers, who found both products so highly rated that they were unable to choose between them and so wanted us to make the call. We take our impartiality and integrity seriously, so we devised a standardised set of tests and criteria upon which to judge which the superior blender was. In the end, we found that certain users would prefer the functionality of the Blendtec while others would prefer the sheer firepower of the Vitamix, and that both deserve their place in the market.”



About Charlotte’s Vineyard

Charlotte’s Vineyard is a news and reviews website centering on the use of kitchen appliances to support a healthy lifestyle. The website regularly publishes articles, editorials and reviews on kitchen appliances, their uses in regulating health, recommended recipes and more. Due to their popularity among the health community they regularly receive exclusive discount codes for recommended products. For more information, please visit: http://www.charlottesvineyard.com