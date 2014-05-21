Charlotte's Vineyard's Blendtec vs Vitamix in-Depth Review Exposes Vitamix Problems

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Charlotte’s Vineyard is a well respected name in the health industry, and believes their readers should only have to buy one blender to last them a lifetime. According to their latest comprehensive assessment, that means not buying a Vitamix blender. Aiming to help consumers decide which blender is best, Charlotte’s Vineyard explored the best Blendtec and Vitamix had to offer, and came up with some alarming answers.



Click Here to Read the Full Review and Find Out Why the Blendtec is Superior



When reviewing the Vitamix range, they discovered users had heavily criticized the company for its poor customer service, and the products themselves for their poor endurance. Several case studies reported emissions of a mystery black liquid, and leaking after just a year of use.



As if that weren’t enough, the control system was confusing and needlessly complex, requiring relentless fiddling to get the most common usage settings, with no presets present on basic models. Combined, this led to a great deal of wasted time. This wasted time, and their reputation for poor customer service, has led to Charlotte’s Vineyard recommending users avoid their blenders.



By comparison, the Blendtec review describes a glossy touchscreen interface and a host of presets on all models, even the cheapest model. They were also found to offer great customer service to both Charlotte’s Vineyard researchers and from user reviews online. Furthermore, they offer a full 7 year warranty on all products.



Though the review broke down the discussion into individual categories, the winner was clear. Nevertheless, putting a Blendtec review side by side with a Vitamix review meant the conclusion was soundly presented with supporting evidence about price, size, power, design, warranty, noise, accessories and more.



Discussing the products from the point of view of a regular user, the Blendtec Vs Vitamix review defined the victor by the ease of use, feature sets, customer service experience and anecdotal evidence.



A spokesperson for Charlotte’s Vineyard explained, “Both companies have a wide range of blenders from budget to premium, but no matter what price range, Blendtec managed to come out on top by having a better variety of settings, customisation options and power. Vitamix on the other hand were capable at best and dangerous at worst, with long term usage issues that even resulted in product recalls. Looking purely at the best each has to offer, Blendtec’s designer blenders offered seamless touch screen interfacing, a 90oz capacity and a huge range of speciality mixing jars that put the Vitamix in the shade.”



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About Charlotte’s Vineyard

Charlotte’s Vineyard is a blog that specializes in all things healthy. Their site is regularly updated with in depth and original editorials on various matters pertaining to living the healthy lifestyle, with a plethora of articles on recipes, working out, kitchen gadgets (mainly blenders and juicers), and more. Visit http://www.charlottesvineyard.com/ for more information.