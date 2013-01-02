Charmingvices.com Brings Body Jewelry for Men, Women and Kids

Sarasota, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- For those looking for body jewelry from top notch designers, Charming Vices is a one stop shop that offers charm bracelets, studs, earrings, necklaces, piercings and wrist bands from big name designers through their website.



CharmingVices.com is one of the largest suppliers of body jewelry online within USA. They have the capacity to handle bulk orders and guarantee quick delivery. They ship their branded jewelry across the globe and offer a safe way to shop online for the prettiest body jewelry through 100% secure payment channels.



“We have categorized the website so that shoppers can browse through categories in order to find the products they are looking for faster. Customers can shop based on Demographic, where jewelry items are categorized based on Men, Women and Kids section. For those who are shopping for a specific body location, our next category works very well. Here it is easier to find cheek studs, eyebrow and tongue studs, finger rings, charm bracelets, ankle jewelry and much more based on need. We understand that some people prefer a particular metal over others, and for them to save time by not browsing through jewelry that is not relevant for their shopping needs, we also have a category where jewelry is segregated based on metal type like sterling silver, Copper, Gold, Gold Plated and much more”, says Ms Aimy Smith.



However, not all jewelry sold on the site comes with high end designer labels. At Charming Vices, a special category named “Affordable Fashion” brings to customers reasonably priced body jewelry that doesn’t burn a hole through the pocket. Similarly for those who favor a particular designer for their jewelry, all jewelry items are also categorized by Designers. In this way, one can say that Charming Vices has created the perfect online shopping interface, where customers can find exactly what they want in far lesser time, with a lot of convenience and at far better rates as compared to retail prices.



The jewelry is all genuine and payment options are 100% secure. The orders placed on the website are handled and processed by Amazon, being the world’s largest e-commerce website. This has been done to assure customers that their privacy is guaranteed, since Amazon has earned a reputation for itself by never having received any negative publicity when it comes to authencity of products and privacy protection of customers entering their details. For more information on the best possible body jewelry and the best service, please visit http://charmingvices.com.



Media Contact:

URL: http://charmingvices.com

Company Name: Charming Vices

Contact Person: Ms Aimy Smith

Address:

4283 Express Lane

Suite 212-375

Sarasota, FL 34238

Telephone: (941) 538-6941

Email: info@charmingvices.com