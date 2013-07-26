Charmjewel Launches Fashion Jewelry of the Noble Symbol

Nanjing Jiangsu, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- The pearl is the most commonly fashion http://www.charmjewel.com jewelry in people's daily life. People should understand that the pearl is formed in the natural environment so the shape of them could be varied. However, the most commonly shape would be the round shape. On the other hand, the other pearl shape would be oval and others. Although the price of them is not high, it can also show its unique beauty by special designation. Of course, although the shape of the pearl is very richly, the round shape or ball shape pearl would also be the best choice in all sorts of this kind of designer jewelry and handmade jewelry. However, most of people should not know more about the selecting and matching ways for pearl. Today, the high end online shop for fashion jewelry which website URL is http://www.charmjewel.com/ would tell people all of these factors.



The first point which people should pay more attention is the color of this fashion jewelry. However, the pearl's color is very colorful. The color of pearl would have decisive influence on value of them. On the other hand, people's e preferences for each pearl's color could also be varied. For example, Americans like pink pearls. Japanese like golden pearls, Chinese people like white pearls. But, from the perspective of value, the rarely black pearls will be slightly more expensive than other colored pearls.



The other point which people should pay more attention is the gloss of this pearl. The luster of pearl is designer jewelry soft and elegant which would be symbol nobly. However, the gloss of this kind of designer jewelry is not flashy but a dignified affinity. The pearl's luster would be the most important factor which could determine the value of them. The good pearl can reflect different perspectives of different luster which is dazzling enough.



For the matching principle of the pearl with wedding dress, there are some useful points which people should care for. For the wedding dress with lower neck, the pearl necklace would be the most suitable choice. If the wearer's neck is slim and their face is thin, they could also choose Pearl Necklace which is the most fashion jewelry. However, this would show them with the noble court temperament.



The women who would wear the flat neckline wedding dress can choose the simple love bracelets single string pearl necklace which would help them show their pure beauty. If the wedding dress is halter, it might be the best choice that the woman could wear long string pearl necklace in the form of a gradient behind the wedding so that natural dropping pearls would show the beautiful curves of the back of bride. At this point, for other jewelry supplies, the bride should choose simple one such as a single pearl earring or simply do not wear earrings.



Contact:

Charmjewel Inc.

email:service@charmjewel.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CharmJewelCom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CharmjewelShop

Website: http://www.charmjewel.com