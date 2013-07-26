Charmjewel Shares with Its Buyers the Maintenance Methods for Fashion Jewelry

Nanjing Jiangsu, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- The caring knowledge for owners who have fashion http://www.charmjewel.com jewelry is very practical. Nowadays, people's highly enthusiasm for designer jewelry and handmade jewelry has had great increasing. On the other hand, the number of people who want to purchase the handmade jewelry has also become more and more. There are a lot of people who willing to invest in jewelry. But regardless of Diamond platinum, platinum or gemstone jewelry, people must have some knowledge about the caring for their fashion jewelry. For the caring for the designer jewelry, people should maintain the original beauty of jewelry. However, the jewelry supplies which website is http://www.charmjewel.com/ has told people that this point is very important. These factors below are attentively points for the maintenance methods for people's beloved fashion jewelry.



The first attentively point is that people should not wear jewelry and avoid crashing or wear in sports or heavy working. This is very important point in people's daily work.



The second point is that people should be particularly care for the wearing when they have charmjewel worn fragile stones such as emeralds which are so easy to fragment. People should pay more attention to this factor.



Thirdly, for the designer jewelry and handmade jewelry which would be often worn, it should be checked monthly. People should see whether there is the phenomenon of wear or loose mosaic. In there has existed these phenomenon, people should repair them as soon as possible.



On the other hand, people should pay more attention to that they should not put a variety of jewelry randomly placed in the same drawer or jewelry box because the hardness of different stones and metals is varied. The mutual friction would cause wear and tear of these fashion jewelries.



Fifth, if people want to wash these designer jewelry and handmade jewelry, they should use necklace pendants mild soapy water and a soft brush. This is the most simple and convenient cleaning methods. On the other hand, people should also rinse these fashion jewelries with water. After cleaning, the jewelry can be placed on a dry lint-free towel. Floss or toothpicks without waxy can be used to clear gems and dirt between the claws.



Sixth, people should not wear stones which there have existed holes in the kitchen or other steamed place. Otherwise, these precious stones would absorb the steam and sweat which will change their color. Gold, silver and other jewelry would lose light as long as this fashion jewelry has stained with grease or sweat acid. If people wear these jewelries often they should clean them once in each week.



