Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shareholder Alert: Investigation Concerning Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2023 -- Chart Industries, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Chart Industries, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Ball Ground, GA based Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. On November 9, 2022, Chart Industries, Inc. announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Howden from affiliates of KPS Capital Partners, LP. According to the announcement, the $4.4 billion acquisition price "will be funded through a mix of cash and shares of a newly created class of preferred stock, which may represent approximately $1.1 billion of the purchase price."



