Charter Bus Industry Hit Hard by COVID-19

The charter bus industry came to a halt on March 12, 2020. COVID-19 has left entire fleets of buses parked and forgotten by the state and federal government. While cruise lines and other travel industries are receiving bail-outs, the charter bus industry is being ignored. Many companies are at the brink of going out of business. Something needs to be done!



Royal American Tours, our charter bus company in Los Angeles, is organizing a demonstration on May 21, 2020. We are teaming with other charter bus companies and will drive down LA freeways to remind the government that we are still here. We also want to show our hard-working drivers and employees that we are working hard to keep them on the road.



The Importance of the Charter Bus Industry



The charter bus industry serves over 660 million passengers per year. Most travelers can't afford to travel by air or by private cars. Charter buses are the solution for such travelers. As the most inexpensive means of travel nationwide, charter buses are vital for both personal and business travel. We must keep the industry alive during these trying times to ensure travel remains accessible for all after the crisis subsides.



According to the most recent NAICS Estimates, the charter bus industry employs around 30,000 people nationwide. From cleaners to drivers to management, many, if not most of these employees are now on unemployment. While our employees are grateful for the stimulus checks to sustain them during Stay At Home orders, they may not have a job to come back to once the orders are rescinded. That is our biggest fear.



Much of the charter bus industry is composed of small businesses, just like Royal American Tours. Charter bus companies usually have a regional focus and specialize in certain types of transportation. For instance, our company is based in Los Angeles and specialize in local and Southern California travel. Our fleet includes charter buses and minibuses, as well as luxury sedans, SUVS, and vans. We pride ourselves in employing an entire team that is like family. We want to take care of our family, but we need help.



Government Financial Assistance Needed for Charter Bus Industry



Financial assistance for the Charter Bus industry would help sustain the economy on many levels. Not only would it help small businesses stay open, but will also secure jobs for over 30,000 employees. The greatest impact will be seen once charter buses are back in operation. Because, without charter buses, the travel industry will continue to suffer greatly. Local travel destinations that depend on business created by charter buses will be hard-pressed to survive. So, it's not only small charter bus companies at risk but all the small businesses they partner with.



Road to Recovery: Charter Bus Demonstration on May 21, 2020



We sincerely hope our demonstration on May 21 will help bring awareness to our current struggles in the charter bus industry. If you are interested in joining our convoy or can raise awareness in any way, please contact us or call at (818) 547-3737 for more information.



