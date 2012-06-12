Charter Bus Servise Offers Worldwide Transport Services Across the US

Mira Loma, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2012 -- A charter bus is a great way to transport people to a variety of places. Many people invest in charter buses to take them to their desired destination. The charter buses are equipped with many amenities like DVDs players, onsite restrooms and comfortable rest rooms to name a few. People can opt for affordable charter bus when planning special trips. Charter bus service provides point to point bus service to and from almost any location in the service area. Depending on the budgetary constraints travelers can choose a charter bus with multiple amenities.



All charter busses are fully climate-controlled and have fans and temperature control for every seat. Built with automatic suspension, charter buses offer superior and comfortable ride as compared to other luxury buses. There are many companies that provide affordable charter bus service and provide personalized service to each and every customer.



A metropolitan mini bus rental services is the better option when travelling in a small group. They are becoming a preferred means of travelling for an evening out with friends. Hiring a mini bus is cheaper than the cost of hiring a taxi for few hours. Like a car rental, a mini bus rental is also easy to arrange. There are many reasons to hire a mini bus. They can be used as a means of transportation for weddings, picnics, and group holidays to name a few.



There are simple mini buses as well as plush mini buses which have their own dining car. Unlike the larger vans found with a taxi service or airport shuttle, a mini bus service offers more luxurious accommodation. A mini bus rental in metropolitan city offers the best possible service for your dollars.



About Direct Connect Charter bus

Direct Connect Charter bus is better than the national services because our professional sales staff is ready to do all the leg work for you. We know the market and will provide you with free quotes to fit your budget. For more information please visit http://www.directconnectcharterbus.com/