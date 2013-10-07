Chartered Accountants in Jalandhar - Punjab - India Now Provide Business Consulting and Marketing Services

Punjab, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Ashwani Gupta and Associates a well known chartered accountants firm of Jalandhar, Punjab, India have now expanded their services to provide all kinds of business consultancy and marketing services. The firm has started its new services under the name AGASS. The firm now provides services like company formation, business analysis, strategic planning, growth planning, advertising, marketing, market analysis etc. to its clients along with its existing services of auditing, taxation, attorney services, legal consultancy.



The marketing and advertising services includes all kinds of digital and print advertising, producing advertisements, generating advertising ideas, managing marketing campaigns and making long term marketing and branding strategy.



In an interview with the CEO, CA Ashwani Gupta, he revealed that, “The firm has taken this move to provide holistic services to its clients with the intent to serve them better. Our clients can expect the same quality in services as they have been getting till now.”



This step of the firm will surely put the firm in a prominent lane parallel to the industrial growth in the city.



Contact details :

Email : info@agass.org

Mobile : (91) 9814065254

Website : http://www.agass.org



Videos : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56zG0wC9rKo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wv6j4PrMqZc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtScRF6a-m0

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