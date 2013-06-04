Chase and Associates Hires New VP

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Robert Mazur, President of Chase and Associates has just hired new VP Jeb Ferebee. Jeb, a highly talented Certified Public Accountant (CPA), has joined the Chase and Associates staff. He is available to support law firms and other clients in complex financial investigations, including matters related to defense contract fraud and violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.



He recently concluded a two year tour in Afghanistan where, as an investigator with the newly formed office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) he worked closely with counterparts from the Department of Defense and other agencies to gather and evaluate evidence relative to some of the most significant high profile defense contract and other fraud cases brought by the U.S. Government.



Chase and Associates is a unique private investigative agency based in the Tampa Bay area serving clients nationwide. Their private investigators are skilled former Federal Law Enforcement Officers who collectively have hundreds of years of experience investigating and participating in the litigation of complex criminal and civil crimes. Their staff includes former agents of the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Criminal Investigation Division of the IRS, U.S. Customs Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, US Probation Office and the intelligence community.



Chase & Associates, Inc. has attained extraordinary results for clients throughout the United States and several foreign countries by assembling professional teams that develop and implement superior strategies.



About Robert Mazur

The Author of "The Infiltrator: My Secret Life Inside the Dirty Banks Behind Pablo Escobar's Medellin Cartel". He is a Forensic Investigator and brought down the 7th largest privately held bank, BCCI (Bank of Credit and Commerce International). He infiltrated the Medellin Cartel and is the President of Chase & Associates, an investigative agency that services law firms and corporations throughout the U.S.



For more information about Chase and Associates, please visit:http://www.chaseandassociates.com



Robert Mazur is represented by Eclectic Media Productions National PR firm.

Website: http://mediaproductions.tv