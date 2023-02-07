Chase Lodge Hospital Offers Acupuncture Services to Help Improve Patients' Physical and Emotional State

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2023 -- Chase Lodge Hospital, a well-renowned hospital in the UK, offers acupuncture services to help improve patients' physical and emotional states. Their sessions involve the insertion of thin needles into specific points in the body to relieve pain, reduce inflammation, and promote healing. Their services help with a range of health conditions, including chronic pain, headaches, allergies, digestive issues, and stress. The procedure is designed to stimulate the body's natural healing process and reduce inflammation, relieve pain, and relax the body and mind.



Their treatment plans are tailored to the individual's needs and may include additional services such as herbal medicine, cupping, and moxibustion. The goal of their acupuncture services is to help restore balance and harmony to the body, mind, and spirit and to promote overall well-being. Their services are provided by licensed acupuncturists and involve inserting needles into the skin at various points along the body. Patients looking for relaxing and effective acupuncture services can visit Chase Lodge Hospital's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our acupuncturists focus on re-establishing the smooth flow of qi by inserting very fine needles into specific points in the body. The person who is receiving acupuncture will often report not only an improvement in symptoms but also an increased sense of well-being. Many people describe their experience during our acupuncture sessions as extremely relaxing. The sensations felt can be described as ones of tingling, heaviness or pulsing around the points and along the related meridians."



Chase Lodge Hospital is one of the most popular private healthcare hospitals in the UK. Easily accessible in London, the clinic takes pride in high standards of care and a friendly atmosphere. The hospital cares for you, from your initial consultation with a consultant and diagnostic tests to surgical treatment and rehabilitation. They provide a wide and comprehensive range of specialised clinical services, from routine to complex treatments, day case procedures, diagnostic services, and physiotherapy.



About Chase Lodge Hospital

Chase Lodge is a hospital run by GPs which combines patient and family-centred General Practice with easy and convenient access to specialist investigations and consultant out-patient clinics. With their on-site Dental service and pharmacy, the company offers high-quality holistic care under one roof. With a patient-friendly approach, their doctors care for you and your family and give you the confidence that your healthcare needs will be quickly met. The hospital provides clinical information to patients appropriate to their needs, and in a format they understand.



