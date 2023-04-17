Chase Lodge Hospital Offers Private GP Services Providing High-Quality Holistic Care to Patients

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2023 -- Chase Lodge Hospital, a popular private care hospital in the UK, offers private GP services providing high-quality holistic care to patients. They offer longer and more flexible GP appointments and include additional services such as same-day appointments, home visits, and access to a wider range of diagnostic tests and specialist referrals. They get to know patients well, allowing plenty of time to discuss your concerns in detail during each appointment. Their doctors offer personalised and confidential advice and provide a personal health record to help keep track of your well-being.



They proactively approach your health, providing you and your family with high-quality care. The hospital offers same-day appointments, bespoke health assessments and a comprehensive medicine service, including vaccinations. They immediately refer to specialist consultants for diagnostic investigations, providing access to a vast network of highly skilled and experienced healthcare specialists. Their services are provided by highly experienced UK-accredited general practitioners passionate about helping patients, whatever their needs. Individuals looking for private GP services can check out Chase Lodge Hospital's website for more information.



A representative from the hospital said, "Chase Lodge Hospital offers GP services that combine patient-centred general practice with quick, convenient access to consultant specialists. Chase Lodge Hospital is run by GPs — which makes us uniquely placed to offer you an expert-led healthcare experience in which you can be confident. Alongside our on-site dental service, pharmacy and outpatient clinics, we pride ourselves on offering a range of GP services for both you and your family."



Chase Lodge Hospital is one of the most well-renowned private aesthetics clinics. Easily accessible in London, the clinic takes pride in high standards of care and a friendly atmosphere. The hospital cares for you, from the initial consultation with a consultant and diagnostic tests to surgical treatment and rehabilitation. Their consultants are supported by a team of highly skilled and friendly nursing staff who have your care and comfort as their highest priority.



About Chase Lodge Hospital

Chase Lodge is a hospital run by GPs which combines patient and family-centred General Practice with easy and convenient access to specialist investigations and consultant out-patient clinics. The company offers high-quality holistic care under one roof with on-site dental service and pharmacy. With a patient-friendly approach, their doctors care for you and your family and give you the confidence that your healthcare needs will be quickly met. The hospital provides clinical information to patients appropriate to their needs and in a format they understand.



For more information, please visit: https://www.chaselodgehospital.com



Social Media Profiles:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChaseLodgeHospital

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChaseLodge_Hosp

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chaselodgehospital/



Contact Details:



Chase Lodge Hospital

Page St

London NW7 2ED

United Kingdom

Tel: 020 8358 7100

Email: info@chaselodgehospital.com