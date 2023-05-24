Chat GPT – Transforming Your Life and Business - Chris Cooper Interviews Chad Barr

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2023 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, proudly announced today the upcoming radio program and podcast "The Business Elevation Show" exclusive series episode "Chat GPT – Transforming Your Life and Business."



Chris Cooper, host of The Business Elevation Show is joined by guest, internet marketing strategist Chad Barr, as they explore how to use Chat GPT effectively and safely for your personal and business benefit.



Tune in on Friday, May 26th 2023. To listen live at: https://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/247/voiceamerica-business



This episode will broadcast on May 26th, 2023 at 8am Pacific (11am Eastern) on https://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/247/voiceamerica-business and is then available from the archive within 24 hours on-demand at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959/the-business-elevation-show-with-chris-cooper-be-more-achieve-more. The Business Elevation Show (now in its 10th year) is one of the most listened to business shows on VoiceAmerica providing inspiration and advice for succeeding in your business and personal ventures and underpinned by doing business for good. Chris Cooper's extensive experience working with business leaders from major corporate brands to small entrepreneurial start-ups developing performance through people provides the facilitation for his guests to share their key learning's and insights to benefit businesspeople of all levels. Show topics include a huge range of business and personal development topics and features inspiration and practical advice from high achieving leaders, international speakers, successful sports, media and entertainment personalities. The Business Elevation Show is broadcast live every Friday at 8am Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel. Listen at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959 to hear Chris Cooper's discussions with successful and enlightening guests live and on-demand.



Contact Senior Executive Producer Tacy Trump at 480-294-6421 or tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com for advertising/sponsorship information or other show details.



About Chad Barr

Chad Barr is an Internet marketing strategist with over 25 years of experience transforming businesses through technology innovation.



Born and raised in Israel, Chad arrived in the United States at age 22, determined to capture the American dream. He founded his own technology company, CB Software Systems, in 1987, and quickly became a globally sought-after software developer, mentor, and strategist.



Today, Chad's work as president of the Chad Barr Group spans multiple continents, with clients in the UK, Italy, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and across the United States. Chad helps his clients leverage the web to dramatically transform their businesses and establish a powerful web presence. His firm, the Chad Barr Group, is recognized as one of the leading strategic Internet development organizations in the world.



Chad devotes his time to writing, coaching, consulting, speaking, and leading the Chad Barr Group. A prolific writer about web, marketing, and business strategy, he has published hundreds of articles and several books, which teach how to leverage the web to build your brand and transform your business. When he is not working with his clients, Chad revels in his latest role as grandfather to four wonderful (and, of course, brilliant) grandchildren. A former professional guitarist, Chad especially enjoys playing guitar for his grandchildren, who think he is the coolest guitarist in the world.



About Chris Cooper

Chris elevates business success as a behavioral strategist, mentor and facilitator developing leaders, teams and building highly engaged workforces particularly in the insurance, financial services and hospitality sectors. The results of his work have had such an impact that one client even named a road after him. He founded the 'Business Elevation Show' on VoiceAmerica in 2011, building a massive network of global connections and audience in over 50 countries. He also speaks and contributes in the media on topics such as 'Elevating Leadership,' 'Engagement,' and his book 'The Power to Get Things Done (Whether You Feel Like It or Not)' published by Penguin Random House (New York). He is also the founder of 'The Elevation Collective' an exclusive network for business change makers.



Prior to this Chris began his career working for global brands such as Mars, United Biscuits and Punch to board level. Chris is a fellow and former Regional President of the Professional Speaking Association in the UK. To contact Chris: chris@chriscooper.co.uk



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, 1-480-553-5756.