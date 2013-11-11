ChatArabs.com Introduces Arabic Chat from America

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- The introduction of the internet and social networking websites on the internet have greatly shaped the way people now meet new people, make new friends and reconnect to old ones. It is much easier to make like-minded friends now more than ever. Through the help of the internet it has been possible for people to together with other people who share similar origins, ideas or passions. Launched from U.S.A, ChatArabs.com is a social chat website that lets American Arabs and Arabs around the world come together and meet new people, make new friends and reconnect to old ones through chat with voice and web cams.



Chatting through webcams and voice is even better than conventional chats because connecting through voice and live video makes chats more personal, intimate and enjoyable that is why ChatArabs.com has decided to integrate the convenience of chat using voice and Cam for an even better user experience. The ChatArabs.com developers are always working hard to ensure that the users of this particular Arab chat are able to enjoy spam free and bug free chats, that is why recently ChatArabs.com registration system has been upgraded to reduce the number of fake or spammy users that spoil the chat experience for legitimate others. ChatArabs.com’s new slogan “Real People, Real Social” signifies the commitment this social website has to connect real people to make the whole chat experiences less virtual and more real and enjoyable for the users. Many Arab Americans and Arabs around the world are using this clean, positive and friendly Arab chat service to connect with many others like them through the many different chat rooms available on ChatArabs.com. For example; the Syria chat room, Lebanon chat room, Palestine chat room, Jordan chat room, Morocco chat room, Algeria chat room, Tunisia chat, Egypt chat room and more including the Arab American chat rooms. Users can chat with others using both in the English and Arabic language.



Constant add-ons and improvements make ChatArabs.com one of the best places for all Arabs of the world to meet and chat using voice chats and video chatting options. Registration is now open for new users and it is advised to users to limit registering for only one account to avoid the occurrence of problems. It is time for new likeminded people that share the same origins to connect and make the best of the ChatArabs.com video and voice chat rooms which connect all Arabs around the world in a clean and friendly social voice Arabic chat. “Not only Obama is going ”Forward” we are too”, WhoCares, a funny ChatArabs’ technical admin added with a slight laugh.



For more information please visit chatarabs.com or watch this YouTube video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QU1PGDTPeRo



Media Contact:



Tony M

Email: ChatArabs@yahoo.com