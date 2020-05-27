Chatbot by LiveChat to Be Listed as a Top Player in the Artificial Intelligence Software Market on 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2020 -- Chatbot by LiveChat will be listed as a top player in the Artificial Intelligence Software segment on 360Quadrants.LiveChat offers chat application for customer service and online sales



The ChatBot Artificial Intelligence Software platform is used to create, track, and deploy chatbots on all compatible channels. On this platform, chatbots can be created using prebuilt, customizable templates and automated instantly with inbuilt key functions. ChatBot leverages AI algorithms to improve its performance as time passes. The chatbots created using this solution can send dynamic responses in order to boost customer interest while chatting. ChatBot can be integrated with numerous leading social media and blogging platforms.



Recently, LiveChat has introduced a new feature in its framework for creating chatbots that allow its users to pull in customized data about visitors who have been chatting with their bots on websites or Facebook.ChatBotallows its customers to communicate with website visitors and also get business data from them that need to improve customer experience and fulfill the company's other marketing goals. The Users feature is a crucial point in ChatBot's development process in order to make chatbots' marketing capabilities effectively. Chatbot pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, is working on releasing a quadrant on Artificial Intelligence Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 34 companies in the Artificial Intelligence Software space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Along with the listing of Chatbot Artificial Intelligence Software 360Quadrants has worked on listing Scribe Technologies, Leoforce, BlackBeltHelp, TopFunnel, New Relic, Explosion, Intelligo, Kairos AR and Delve Labs among others as the top vendors in the Artificial Intelligence Software. The platform will also provide the most granular Artificial Intelligence Softwarecomparisons between vendors.



Artificial intelligence, commonly shortened to AI, has become an integral part of business software and is projected to continue dominating the software market in the foreseeable future. AI software incorporates machine learning (ML) and deep learning into its functionality with an aim to better automate user tasks, save time and energy, make jobs simpler, and boost productivity.



360 Scoring Methodology



Top Companies in Artificial Intelligence Software will be rated using the following methodology -



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Artificial Intelligence Software market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

Buyers

Industry Experts

360Quadrants Analysts

Vendors (Competitors)

The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.



