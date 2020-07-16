Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Chatbot Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Global Chatbot effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.



Major Players in This Report Include:

IBM Corporation (United States), eGain Corporation (United States), Amazon Web Services Inc. (United States), Dialogflow (United States), Nuance Communications (United States), Creative Virtual Ltd (United Kingdom), Artificial Solutions Inc. (Sweden), Next IT Corp (United States), [24]7. ai Inc. (United States), Botsify (Pakistan)



Brief Overview on Chatbot:

A chatbot is a trending service where people interact via a chat interface. The chatbot usually responds in a conversational style and carries out actions in response to the conversation. It needs a platform or messaging application to run inside it. Chatbots offer a conversational experience using natural language processing and artificial intelligence to mimic conversations with real people. There are two kinds of chatbots in the market scripted bots and artificial intelligence (AI) bots. An AI bot can automate complex simultaneous communication with multiple users, covering many loosely connected topics. While European consumers seem to love chatbots more than anyone else as the region lags behind the United States in chatbot development.



Market Drivers:

- Increase in social media penetration owing to the rise in internet connectivity is expected to drive the demand for the chatbot market.

- Rising Demand for Self-Service, High Processing Speed, Machine Learning Models, and Data Availability

- Growing Need for Training and the Necessity for Reducing Operational Cost



Market Trends:

- Voice Experiences Become Mainstream

- Automated Call Centres with AI Technology

- Rich Customer Insights



Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study.



The Global Chatbot Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Menu or Button-based Chatbots, Keyword Recognition Based Chatbots, Contextual Chatbots, Others), Application (Customer Service Assistant, Payments, Order & Booking, Content Delivery, Others), Platform (Web-based, Mobile-based), Industry Vertical (Retail, BFSI, Media and entertainment, Healthcare, Travel & Tourism, E-commerce, Others), Component (Software, Service), Organisation Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs))



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Chatbot Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025



