New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- This enhances efficiency and decreases the operational time which boosts the market growth. Additionally, demand for voice-activated smart gadgets is gaining much popularity owing to high convenience and fully-automated processes.



Market Drivers



Chatbots are emerging as a promising agent that provides 24*7 assistance while reducing the operational cost. On the addition, AI-powered chatbots provides many advantages like automation of repetitive tasks resulting in increased process efficiency, provision of better self-service experiences, and delivery of support in various languages. Owing to its ability to personalize the user-experience without any kind of interruption, chatbots are anticipated to play a major role in the near future wherever customer support services are concerned. The service of quick responses to customer queries has become a major factor for the success and goodwill of organizations. Therefore, organisations are looking at the chatbot as a powerful interface for engaging customers efficiently and providing them with a rich and dynamic user experience.



Get Free Sample Copy With Toc Of The Report To Understand The Structure Of The Complete Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1743



Regional Landscape



The global chatbot market covers North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America. North America is anticipated to account for the largest market size over the forecast period. The APAC region witnesses robust growth in the market, as the region accounts for more than 50% of the world's population, and hence any major technological shifts, like those being supported by AI are expected to shape the future of the region in the coming years. Several Asian countries like India, Singapore, China, and Japan are leveraging information-intensive AI technologies, and chatbot is one of the extensive technology trends and therefore, APAC is anticipated to witness promising opportunities to deploy chatbot solutions.



Key participants include IBM Watson (New York, U.S.), SMOOCH, Botsify, Nuance Communications Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.), eGain Corporation (California, U.S.), Artificial Solutions (Stockholm, Sweden), Creative Virtual Pvt. Ltd. (London, UK), Next IT Corporation (Washington, U.S.)



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Chatbot market on the basis of platform, type, industry verticals, end user, application, and region:



By platform (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Web-based

Mobile-based



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Software

Services



By Industry Vertical (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Healthcare

Retail

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Media and entertainment

Travel & Tourism

E-commerce

Others



By End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Bots for Service

Bots for Social Media

Bots for Payments/Order processing

Bots for Marketing

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



To Read More About The Report, Click Here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/chatbot-market



Highlights of the TOC:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Need to feel the gap between customers and service providers

3.2. Increasing demands for digitalization in the retail segment

3.3. Ever increasing internet and smartphone consumption globally



Chapter 4. Chatbots Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Chatbots Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Chatbots Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Chatbots Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Need to feel the gap between customers and service providers

4.4.1.2. Need to understand the ever changing consumer behavior

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Lack of awareness and knowledge to use as well as develop chatbot interfaces

4.4.2.2. Huge deployment costs

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Chatbots Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Chatbots PESTEL Analysis



Continue…



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1743



Thank you for reading our report. To find more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please let us know, and we will offer you the report as per your needs.



Read More Reports:



Alopecia Market Growth



Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solution Market Size



PTA Balloon Catheter Market Revenue



Endoscopic Operative Devices Market Share



Neuromodulation Market Size



About Us:

We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to make an meaningful impact on businesses across the globe. Our stellar estimation and forecasting models have earned recognition across majority of the business forum across the globe. Our services are arrayed over diverse sectors and industries looking to expand in alternative regions and products.



Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com