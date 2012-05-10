ChatPsychicReadings.com Sorts the Best from the Rest with Detailed, Accurate Reviews

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2012 -- For millions of people across the country, psychic readings are a fundamental part of their lives. Whether it’s to make sense of the past, plan for the future or to simply improve their understanding regarding day to day events in their lives, many American’s find the need to access a quality physic for advice and assistance absolutely essential.



The trouble arises when, for whatever reason, those eager for guidance find themselves prey to unscrupulous and poor quality psychics. Many services that are heavily promoted via various means employ psychics of questionable talent or ability. Others seek to deceive users by offering deceptive pricing structures with a sting in the tail. For those who simply want to speak with someone who is the real deal, it can be difficult to decide where to turn.



Thankfully, a new website that’s launched at ChatPsychicReadings.com which may be the answer true believers have been looking for.



Chat Psychic Readings was established by a long-time customer of various psychic readings services who had become disillusioned at the growing number of poor quality agencies in the market. Alissa Monroe, sure that there had to be a better way, decided to create a resource which aimed to accurately review various agencies and educate consumers on what to look out for – and what to avoid – from a psychic reading service.



“I created this blog to share my experiences with online psychic readers.” Alissa happily admits. “Although I’ve had some bad experiences with some so-called psychics, I’ve also had a great number of positive experiences as well.” By sharing both information on both the good and the bad, Alissa hopes to provide more and more people across the nation the ability to stay informed and aware about which psychic readers to turn to... and which to avoid.



A recent review of the Ask Now agency, available at http://www.chatpsychicreadings.com/asknow-psychics-review/ is an example of one of Alissa’s more positive experiences. “Asknow is definitely my favorite psychic network,” Alissa recently commented. She also found the process of locating a suitable psychic through the network effortless. “The cool part about Asknow is that each psychic has their own profile page with a summary of what they specialize in.”



So for all those concerned about the quality and ability of so many of the psychic networks on the market today, it’s easy to see how a quick visit to Chat Psychic Readings can make all the difference. By drawing directly from her own experiences, Alissa has created an invaluable resource for people from all corners of the nation.



About Chat Psychic Readings

Established in 2011 by long time psychic reading user Alissa Monroe, ChatPsychicReadings.com seeks to educate and inform visitors on the various things they should look for – and those to avoid – when choosing a provider of psychic readings. Drawing on her own personal experiences, Alissa has created a wealth of information that’s quick become essential reading for many American’s seeking a high-quality psychic reading. For more information, visit http://www.chatpsychicreadings.com