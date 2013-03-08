ChatRandom Announces Launch of New Italian-Based Website

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Chat Random is pleased to announce that they have just launched an Italian site after experiencing huge success in the American market. ChatRandom's Chatroulette alternative is a place where anyone at least 18 years of age can random chat with strangers around the world via webcam.



While meeting new people can be interesting, there is something truly exciting about meeting people from around the world via webcam chat. When random chance is thrown into the mix, the excitement factor grows exponentially as do the possibilities. As an alternative to Chatroulette, ChatRandom has seen tremendous growth in the United States as thousands of users explore the safe possibilities of new friendships and more via live webcam chats with people around the world. Now, ChatRandom is pleased to announce the launch of a new website based out of Italy to bring the possibilities to an excited Italian public.



“As our American audience made random contact chats with more and more people based in Italy, we began to get a great deal of interest from the region to have their own site to initiate conversations with others around the world,” said a ChatRandom spokesperson. “This new site provides them with an Italian-based website that we are certain will continue to grow in popularity.”



ChatRandom brings the exciting possibilities of video chatting live with someone randomly in another part of the world. The webcam chat is 100-percent free to use and new users simply hit a button and start interacting with random girls and guys as a way to have fun, make new friends or even spark new romances. ChatRandom boasts over 350,000 daily users, 10 million monthly users and over 30 billion connections and counting. At any given moment, there are thousands of users online looking to randomly connect with other users.



As with the American-based website, the new Italian ChatRandom allows registered male users to be paired with randomly selected girls from around the world. If there is no spark, each person can press next at any point to move on to someone new. Choosing the Gay Chat menu allows gay, bi, and curious guys to connect with other guys for webcam chats. Free Online Chat rooms are a wonderful tool for many reasons. Additionally, a great new available feature on every ChatRandom site is the Cam4 MultiChat that allows a member to talk to four strangers at one time.



From meeting new people on cam-to-cam video chat and keeping in touch with old friends to even finding love, ChatRandom has something and thousands of interesting and exciting people for everyone. Registered users can either communicate with people just by typing things onto the screen or take things a step further to see each other via webcam while chatting. The totally free website allows registered users to talk about whatever they want online. Registered users must be 18 years of age to use the site. For more information and to get chatting now, please visit http://chatrandom.it/



About ChatRandom

Founded in early 2011, ChatRandom is the only free webcam-based chat site of its kind. An inspired Chatroulette alternative, ChatRandom delivers a safer, simpler platform for random video chatting with strangers in a multi-dimensional format. Users must be 18, and the site upholds rigorous user terms of service. Registered users video chat worry-free and can focus on meeting new people. ChatRandom boasts over 350,000 daily users, 10 million monthly users and over 30 billion connections and counting.