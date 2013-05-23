ChatRandom Reaches Record Numbers with 60 Billion Connections from 15 Million Users

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Chat Roulette was an internet phenomenon, utilizing the power of the web to connect users at random to others around the globe. It at once created a whole culture of its own with its particular memes, idiosyncrasies and success stories. When the site introduced unpopular new restrictions to the service, many users started looking elsewhere, and many of those who discovered ChatRandom decided to stay for its superior feature set.



Chat Random, like ChatRoulette, connects webcam users at random from around the world as a social activity that people can enjoy on a whim from the comfort of their computers. The difference with Chat Random is that those who come to the site looking for specifics can find them easily thanks to services that specify according to popular needs.



The site has thus attracted and retained over fifteen million unique users a month, and just broken a landmark 60 billion connections, thanks to a strict terms of service that actually succeeds in enforcing both freedoms and strong boundaries to limit and deal with abuse.



A spokesperson for Chat Random explained, “The reason for our increasingly fast growth is the ease of use of our service, including features no other site offers like connecting to users in specific countries, chat rooms, girls only chat, multi chat and gay chat to allow users to selectively see what they are interested in on top of the standard service. There are no restrictions on use and having the site only available to adults means that everyone can feel safe and secure when they use this kind of service to meet new people.”



About Chat Random

Founded in early 2011, Chat Random is the only free webcam-based chat site of its kind. An inspired Chatroulette alternative, Chat Random delivers a safer, simpler platform for random video chatting with strangers in a multi-dimensional format. Users must be 18+, and the site upholds a rigorous user terms of service. Users video chat worry-free and can focus on meeting new people. Chat Random boasts over 500,000 daily users, 15+ million monthly users and 60 billion connections and counting. For more information, please visit: http://chatrandom.com/