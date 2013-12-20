Chatrandom Launches in 15 New Languages, Total Number of Languages Is Now 25

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Chatrandom, the random chat site online, launches 15 new languages and the total number of available languages is 25 now. With these new languages, more than 95% of the world’s internet users will the able to use and access the site’s features in an understandable language.



According to the owner of Chatrandom, they are one of the biggest webcam chat sites with more than 25 million users per month and has made over 10 billion connections since it started. He adds, “I am happy to announce that we have added 15 more languages in our online chat platform so that more people across the world can take part in our random chat network.”



Newly added language in the site includes Japanese, Korean, Hebrew, Bengali, Hindi, Bulgarian, Danish, Greek, Croatian, Farsi, Dutch, Tagalog, Polish, Serbian and Swedish. Languages such as English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, Arabic, Russian, Chinese, Turkish and German were already available before the latest 15 languages being added. This makes the total count of available languages at present is 25.



A spokesperson of Chatrandom says, “In the last few years, there is a fundamental social shift. This is growing consistently where people across the globe want to interact and meet new people. We provide the best platform to serve this purpose and constantly try to upgrade our services help establish more connections. Inclusion of new languages is a step toward that goal.”



With Chatrandom, users can connect with strangers via webcam within seconds. The dedicated team of the online chatting site conducts various research works so that they can serve better. They have researched thoroughly about which languages they should include so that the maximum number of users can access the site using their preferred language.



“It is great to know that Chatrandom has added Bengali language. I can now access its various rooms and lookout for the right chat partners online,” says Rajiv Dey, California.



According to the founder of Chatrandom, their aim is to make this world a smaller place by bringing people together. Adding new languages is a step towards this goal.



About Chatrandom

Chatrandom.com (http://chatrandom.com) is a free online webcam chat site launched in 2011. They provide chatting platform with limited rules and restrictions for random chat, gay chat and more. For further details visit http://chatrandom.com/.