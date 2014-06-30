Chattanooga Bankruptcy, Family and Injury Law Firm Breaks New Ground with Responsive Mobile-Friendly Website

Chattanooga, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Conner & Roberts, PLLC, announced it is one of the first Chattanooga law firms to launch a mobile-friendly website, responding to the national shift to mobile devices when accessing the Internet.



The Chattanooga bankruptcy, family law and personal injury attorney group is seeking to address today’s mobile lifestyle by offering a fully interactive experience to clients on their smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices.



“Legal issues are some of the most important and stressful times of life, and we wanted to provide finger-tip ready information when people need it most, in a crisis,” says Amelia Roberts, a founding partner of Chattanooga-based Conner & Roberts, PLLC. “Whether it is knowing what to do after an accident or responding to an uncertain family crisis, access to information can be very reassuring.”



Nielsen recently released a report confirming internet access via mobile devices in the United States has surpassed access via PC, and one study by InMobi, a mobile ad network platform, estimates global internet access via mobile devices to be over 60%.



“Our mobile devices keep us connected to every aspect of life,” says Lisa Conner, a family law, workplace and personal injury lawyer in Chattanooga, as well as a founding partner at Conner & Roberts, PLLC. “Clients need access to important information when they are suddenly impacted by life. Our new mobile-friendly website will provide them that access, wherever they are, without needing to log into a PC.”



Access of to information is just half of the equation. Conner & Roberts, PLLC’s mobile-friendly design also provides clients to quick and easy access to contact information with a click to call feature and built-in email platform.



About Conner & Roberts, PLLC

Conner & Roberts, PLLC, is a Chattanooga, Tenn.-based law firm serving individuals and families throughout east Tennessee, middle Tennessee and north Georgia. Led by founders Amelia Roberts and Lisa Conner, the firm offers over 25 years of proven legal experience in the areas of family law, personal and workplace injury law and bankruptcy.



