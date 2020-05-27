Chatterbox Labs Release Version 4 of Their Patented Explainable AI Software Platform

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2020 -- Chatterbox Labs are pleased to announce the release of version 4 of their patented Explainable AI software platform.



Explainability within Enterprise AI is critical, whether this is to comply with regulation such as the Algorithmic Accountability Act, the GDPR or the Equal Credit Opportunity Act; for auditing your AI systems; for feeding back to customers; for getting buy-in from internal teams and boardrooms or actioning on the decisions made by the AI.



Chatterbox Labs' Explainable AI software platform works with an organisation's existing AI assets, meaning that they do not have to disrupt their existing operations, and gives business users easy to consume explanations across machine learning models built using text, numerical, categorical and image data.



In addition to this, version 4 bring to the UI the ability to explain AI models without access to the training data. Accessing training data in a large organisation is extremely challenging and often subject to strict security, privacy, and access controls. With Chatterbox Labs' Explainable AI software this barrier is removed.



Chatterbox Labs are the only Enterprise software vendor with an Explainable AI solution across all the leading data types that does not require access to the training data.



For more information reach out to info@chatterbox.co or visit the following links:



Introductory Video: https://vimeo.com/chatterboxlabs/explainableai



Corporate Website: https://chatterbox.co



Corporate Blog: https://chatterbox.co/blog



About Chatterbox Labs

Chatterbox Labs is an Enterprise AI software company. Their Explainable AI platform for text, image and mixed data is industry and AI model agnostic.