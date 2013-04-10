Chatting Without Being Logged on to Facebook Is Now Possible with Facebook Messenger

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- For those who find it hard to chat with others on Facebook and seem to find it slow down when the chat feature is open, the solution can now be grasped and be downloaded easily from the website.



Facebook Messenger is a program that took the Facebook Chat feature to a new level. Anyone can install the program separately and can log on to the messenger without opening the browser and log on to Facebook’s website. It works perfectly like other messengers from Yahoo, Gmail, and more. This means that people will immediately be familiar on how to use it.



The difference is that each chat conversation will be sent to one’s Facebook Inbox and users can see the history of their conversation from there. Notifications are available too which should be visible under the name of the friends in the user’s list. This program is most useful for students and employees who have Facebook blocked in their school or work’s network server. Conversations will appear in separate windows similarly like usual messengers so the feature of chatting with multiple people should not be a problem.



It uses Java which makes it compatible with almost any platform available.



The Facebook Messenger download is free and the developers of the program are hardworking people who develop even more improvements in the program. Running the program is smooth and fuss-free, making it the most useful additional feature when using Facebook.



About Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger is a program that was developed recently to help others chat with friends and relatives in an easier environment compared to the browser feature and it can be used in universities and workplaces even with firewalls. It is a freeware and is currently on version 2.0.1.



