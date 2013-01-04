Chattino.com - The New Chatrandom Alternative Launches

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Of all the things available on the Internet, most people like to chat with friends, colleagues, family, etc. The concept of chatting came from messengers that are basically linked up with your email address. Now those are considered to be an old school thing and the concept of chatting has a pretty different meaning to it than it was back then. Chatting is now much of an everyday thing in an Internet user’s life and perhaps for some an essential one.



There are some other people as well who don’t want to reveal their identity and want to stay anonymous and in the same time like to meet strangers and get to know about them, their culture, traditions, etc., and for those there are video social networking websites where they can have a webcam chat, voice chat, have an IM or even play games with them.



There are different video social networking websites that are facilitating that particular category of users who likes to meet strangers and from all over the globe. One of the popular video social networking websites is Chatrandom. There are not many websites belonging to that category that offers strangers to meet and keep their identity a secret. Being anonymous is one of the basic pillars of video social networking as talking to strangers simply means getting to know complete new people. However, there is a better alternative to Chatrandom.com which provides the same entertainment, but quite efficiently and effectively. Dubbed Chattino.com, this new webcam chat website started with a BANG and is attracting thousands of visitors everyday.



Whereas, sometimes things can get boring no matter how good website or features are, one gets bored after using the same thing for a long time and therefore there should be some changes that needs to be made or some new spice is needed to add to keep the users stick to it. And that’s where chatrandom.com lacks and for all those people who are looking for a Chatrandom.com alternative, then Chattino.com is probably the best available. Chattino.com is a German based video social networking website and has more features than Chatrandom.com, which are perhaps the ones that are the highlights of the website.



Comparing Chattino.com with Chatrandom, Chatrandom was one of the few services that gave the idea of anonymous video chat and was quite effective but having said that, there is always room for improvement or some new features to add, and that is exactly why several other companies decided to move on with the same algorithm but to make an identity of their own, they added some spice to it by introducing some new features.



With Chattino you can have an IM chat with strangers, which is quite effective if one has a poor internet connection. There is games section as well, which is a prominent addition to the website through which one can play games with others. While the basic algorithm that invented the video social networking website, voice and webcam chat is there as well to make sure that it fulfills all the basic requirements of a video social networking website.



About Chattino.com:

Chattino.com was originated from Germany and is among the most popular video social networking websites. Chattino.com is undoubtedly the best alternative to Chatrandom.com as Chattino has a lot more to offer than Chatrandom with much improved speed and features.



Claudio Chattino

Scottsdale, AZ

support@Chattino.com

http://www.Chattino.com