Chazistan Is Ground Zero for the Reboot of Civilization.

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2020 -- In credit to the people who freed Capitol Hill, this list of demands is neither brief nor simplistic. This is no simple request to end police brutality. We demand that the City Council and the Mayor, whoever that may be, implement these policy changes for the cultural and historic advancement of the City of Seattle, and to ease the struggles of its people. This document is to represent the black voices who spoke in victory at the top of 12th & Pine after 9 days of peaceful protest while under constant nightly attack from the Seattle Police Department. These are words from that night, June 8th, 2020.



"Welcome to Free Capitol Hill" — Posted 06/08/2020



For ease of consideration, we've broken these demands into four categories: The Justice System, Health and Human Services, Economics, and Education.



Given the historical moment, we'll begin with our demands pertaining to the Justice System.



The Seattle Police Department and attached court system are beyond reform. We do not request reform, we demand abolition. We demand that the Seattle Council and the Mayor defund and abolish the Seattle Police Department and the attached Criminal Justice Apparatus. This means 100% of funding, including existing pensions for Seattle Police. At an equal level of priority we also demand that the city disallow the operations of ICE in the city of Seattle.



In the transitionary period between now and the dismantlement of the Seattle Police Department, we demand that the use of armed force be banned entirely. No guns, no batons, no riot shields, no chemical weapons, especially against those exercising their First Amendment right as Americans to protest.



Please visit Chazistan.org to learn more and to support Chazistan.



Media Contact



Marcus Goldfinch

http://chazistan.org