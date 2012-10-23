Che Zifandel Says "That's OK, I'll Be That Bitch and I'll Fight Lupus!

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- The animated video for BITCH (Half a Brain) reached over 30,000 views within days of it’s release. The first single from Che Zifandel’s EP, Art of an Unknown Celebrity, is a spicy number that puts a spin on the usual commentary about being called a bitch. In fact, all the songs on Art of an Unknown Celebrity are commentary perfectly flavored with a blend of soul, pop, and alternative. Ride On, is a song that addresses mortality and life struggles and provides those highs and lows within the composition and vocals. A dollar from each download of Art of an Unknown Celebrity goes to the Lupus Foundation of America. Che’s mother suffered from lupus so it is a cause that is very important to her.



“The opening track "BITCH (Half a Brain)", is one of those songs which, while it may have been intended as a liberating and empowering feminist anthem appeals on so many levels. The idea of a woman using that term about herself as a weapon to highlight the stupidity of her lover is a clever twist....The five tracks on the EP convey a mix of styles and emotions, all executed with some aplomb and benefitting from some decent production which is often unusual in an artist starting out with recorded work.” CHARLES MARTEL - MUSIC EMISSIONS



“I wanted it to start out kind of sensual and pleasurable and then turn into this disastrous stalker type thing. I guess you can say it’s the musical version of Fatal Attraction.” CHE ZIFANDEL (on her cover of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ I Put a Spell On You)



About Che Zifandel

Che Zifandel grew up rapping and playing violin and piano. Her biggest supporter, as well as her biggest influence, was her mother. Musically, Che is influenced by such acts as E-40, Nas, James Brown, The Rolling Stones, Prince, and Fiona Apple. She brings a rawness and honesty to a pop sound. Now, with a band to back her, she is set to play the famous Viper Room in Los Angeles on Monday November 5, 2012.



For further information, please contact Cherie at info@chezifandel.com or visit http://www.chezifandel.com. And please check out the BITCH (Half a Brain) video at http://www.youtube.com/chezifandel