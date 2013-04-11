Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes Now Available, New AutoInsuranceHQ.org Online Tool

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- For the average commuting worker, auto insurance is a necessity of life. But knowing how and where to find the best rates can be a challenge. Online brokerage firm Auto Insurance HQ today announced the release of its easy online quotes tool. Now, drivers can obtain cheap auto insurance quotes nationwide: http://autoinsurancehq.org/



According to the 2012 National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) report, New Jersey, the District of Columbia, Louisiana, New York and Florida are the five most expensive states for automobile insurance. The report also found that “high premium states tend also to be highly urban, with higher wage and price levels and greater traffic density.”



“Even a few hundred dollars can make a difference,” says Maria Acevada, an Auto Insurance HQ company spokesperson. “Our new online tool helps drivers find the cheapest rates in their immediate area.”



Finding the cheapest auto insurance rate isn’t always straightforward. Final rates are based on a number of factors, including age, history of loss, traffic tickets, location, occupation, military or marital status, history of homeownership, and more. “The average consumer compares three quotes before making a decision on an insurance policy,” Acevada continues. “Our system makes it easy to comparison shop, without having to meet face-to-face with several different companies.”



Drivers looking for a cheap auto insurance quote can key a few pieces of information to start a search. Based on zip code, the quoting tool returns a listing of local, available carriers and average annual savings.



