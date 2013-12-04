Cheap but Professional Painting Job Offered at Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Affordable yet professional painting services are being offered by DnD Perfect Services, Inc., a professional painting company based in Florida. DnD provides professional cleaning and painting services in the areas of Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale.



Owned by Carlos Machado, the company has been offering Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton painting services for more than 14 years. Through the years the company has built a strong and reliable reputation among its clients. This is mainly because of their reasonable rates without sacrificing professional services. They always strive to leave their clients satisfied with their work. Led by a hardworking and determined owner, the company houses a team of professional painters and cleaners. Their goal is to always meet the needs and expectations of their clients.



It is true that there are a lot of other Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale painting companies offering cheap cleaning and painting services. However, according to DnD, paying too low on such types of services also means that some companies are using substandard products and equipment. Thus, it affects the outcome of the project. DnD’s advocacy is to provide services that are reasonably priced but at the same time leaving every painting or cleaning job with a professional finish.



About DnD Perfect Services, Inc.

DnD Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale painters offer services such as interior and exterior home and commercial painting, wall paper removal, pressure cleaning, window washing and sealing and professional house cleaning. Their website provides a gallery of projects showing before and after pictures of the works they have accomplished. They also offer a free estimate of services that the client requires. DnD Perfect Services, Inc. continues to provide professional painting and cleaning services in the areas of Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton in Florida. Their website contains all the information on their services for anyone interested in hiring them.