Redondo Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2011 -- More people than ever are using the Internet to search for low cost auto insurance. While one can find everything and anything on the Web, trying to get a cheap car insurance quote can be a frustrating and confusing process. CheapQuotesCarInsurance.com seeks to aid motorists by supplying them with loads of car insurance knowledge and by allowing them to compare auto insurance rates online from top insurance companies including Geico, Nationwide, AllState, Esurance, Liberty Mutual, Travelers, and more.



Getting an online quote is painless at CheapQuotesCarInsurance.com. One simply needs to enter his or her five-digit zip code and then can choose from a number of reputable auto insurers. After filling out a short form, the user is given a free car insurance quote. A consumer can receive as many quotes as he or she likes, allowing him or her to compare rates and find the cheapest car insurance possible.



“Now is the time to shop around for car insurance,” according to CheapQuotesCarInsurance.com co-founder, James Wagner. “With the continuing high unemployment levels and economic hardship in the U.S., insurance companies have been slashing car insurance rates as they aggressively compete to attract each other’s policyholders and grow their customer bases. There are over 200 million licensed drivers and more than 240 million automobiles in the U.S, and driving an uninsured car is illegal in every state. Some consumers may find insurance an expensive necessity, but it’s extremely important to have the right insurance for your budget and your car, and by using CheapQuotesCarInsurance.com, you can get matched with a policy and company that’s best for you and will save you money on your premiums.”



CheapQuotesCarInsurance.com’s other co-founder, Ben Stebor, echoes the sentiment. “Many consumers don’t take the time to compare quotes from different insurance companies. Taking 15 minutes and filling out a few forms online can help you save a significant amount of money, as companies will offer the same insurance coverage for vastly different prices. It’s smart to shop around for lower car insurance rates this year as insurance companies continue to offer lowered rates. Switching insurance companies within the next year could save you hundreds, which is especially important in these difficult financial times.”



In addition to the car insurance quote comparison tool, CheapQuotesCarInsurance.com provides users with a significant amount of useful auto insurance information. The consumer can find articles with topics like: car insurance discounts, cheap car insurance for teenagers and seniors, DUI insurance, GAP insurance, choosing deductibles, and how to file an insurance claim. The site also lists auto insurance information for individual car makes and models and contains car insurance guides for all fifty states. Finally, there is a glossary that defines some commonly used auto insurance terms.



This combination of car insurance information and the ability to compare car insurance quotes gives the consumer the power to make the most informed decisions possible. CheapQuotesCarInsurance.com wants to educate users so they can find not only the cheapest car insurance available, but also the best type of insurance for their family