Cheap Cruises Revealed a 'Bud Light Hotel' for Super Bowl

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- The recent article by USA Today reported that the latest ship of the Norwegian Cruise Line will be temporarily transformed to become a Bud-Light-themed hotel. This is in conjunction with the Super Bowl XLVIII and the theme will be set for a few days. After this event is over, the ship will be based in Miami where it will be based year-round for seven-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean.



For individuals wanting to have a fun and memorable cruise experience in conjunction with the Super Bowl, this is the opportunity of a lifetime. Besides just cruising on the Bud-Light themed ship, individuals can also purchase tickets to watch the Super Bowl as the ship will call the port of New York during the Super Bowl game.



For individuals searching for cheap cruises, the website http://CheapCruisesGuide.net offers some insights on how to get budget cruises for cruise ships that leave from New York, Charleston and Miami.



The website also consists of several videos namely Carnival Miracle Cruise, video on cruise ship leaving port of New York on Norwegian Gem, Cruises to Nowhere NYC, Carnival Fantasy’s cruise from Charleston to Bahamas, Cruises on the Carnival Fantasy, Miami Cruise Timeline, Carnival Cruise Line’s Miami terminal at dawn and video of a cruise ship sailing away from the port of Miami.



Since the launching of this website, many individuals have been able to grab last minute deals and save for cruise holidays. The key point in getting cheap cruises holiday is to continuously check on the cruise line’s website or companies that are offering destinations one is interested.



Because different cruise companies have different marketing strategies and objectives, the offer may be presented from time to time for a limited time only. Once the objective is achieved, the offer will be closed. Hence, it is vital that individuals who want to get affordable cruise holidays should consistently check the website of the cruise companies. Although this may seems troublesome, the end result – savings for a great holiday on board is all worth it.



Another strategy to get cheap cruises is to check with a travel agent that one is familiar with. Usually, when a cruise company has a limited time offer, the first people to be informed will be the travel agency. This is done so as the travel agency is in consistent contact with customers and will be able to offer this deals to customers in a very quick manner. Hence, checking with the travel agent that one has a close relationship may help individuals to get a cruise holiday on a smaller budget.



About CheapCruisesGuide.net

Cheap Cruises is a website that provides information on how to get cheap cruises holidays for visitors to the website. The website also has some videos related to cruises and visitors to the website can watch it to have more knowledge about cruise holiday.



Media Contact:

Vincent Lee

General Manager

Los Angeles, California

Email: mglee2010@gmail.com

URL: http://CheapCruisesGuide.net