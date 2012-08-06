Cheap Designer Clothes Retailer Expands Delivery Services to More Than 60 Countries Internationally

Warrington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Online discount fashion retailer, GetTheLabel.com, has just expanded their delivery services to include more than 60 countries internationally. Featuring cheap designer clothes at up to 75 percent off retail pricing, the site had previously focused primarily on the UK market. With the recent international expansion, GetTheLabel.com now offers people throughout the world, including those located throughout the UK, Europe, Australia, North America, Asia and Africa, some of top designer clothing brands at affordable prices.



According to Paul Simpson, MD of Get The Label.com, “We are so pleased to now be able to offer customers across the globe massive savings on the most popular high street fashion and sports brands in the world. We strive to continuously provide the largest selection of top-quality designer clothing, footwear and accessories.”



In today’s economic climate, almost everyone is closely watching their budgets and looking for opportunities to save. However, no one should have to sacrifice their personal sense of style. Fortunately, people can find the brands they want for the prices they can afford at GetTheLabel.com.



Whether a person is interested in finding the hottest high street fashion or the perfect clothing for back-to-school, GetTheLabel.com features thousands of products online, with more being added weekly.



The online fashion retailer offers clothing, footwear and accessories for men, women and children, all with great discounts. Currently, customers can select from the company’s wide range of designer brands, including Adidas, Nike, Voi Jeans, UGG Australia, Fred Perry, Henleys, Converse, Firetrap, Lipsy, Rare, Reebok, Bench, Nanny State, Only, French Connection, Levi’s, Roxy, Sonneti, Duck and Cover and many more.



GetTheLabel.com offers a complete secure online shopping experience. If customers are unhappy with their purchase for any reason, they can return it within 21 days for a full refund or exchange.



For more information, or to shop the site’s large selection of cheap designer brands, visit http://www.GetTheLabel.com



About Getthelabel.com

Getthelabel.com is a leading online fashion store and mail order catalogue offering significant savings on branded sportswear, leisurewear and footwear for all the family. Getthelabel.com is fast becoming a household name amongst brand lovers, offering a host of brands including Penguin, Nike, Voi Jeans, Henleys, Gio Goi, Bench, Fred Perry, Firetrap, Lipsy, UGG Australia and ClubL.