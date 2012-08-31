Cypress, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- It is no secret that the creation and sale of eBooks have risen to a new high as more and more persons make use of the convenience of the internet. As such a new website has been launched to help those persons looking for great eBooks at reasonable prices to get what they want for even less than they thought.



The website not only provides these eBooks for unbelievable prices but also donates part of the proceeds of sales to the 700 Club of the Christian Broadcasting Network. Even if you are not making a purchase at that particular moment you will still be able to make a contribution if you so desire.



With this website you can keep abreast of all the latest releases in particular niches. Other resources for eBooks tend to try to get the highest price possible for an eBook which is just too much for the average individual or even those persons that have been laid off and are trying to get information on ways to get their own online business up and running. To end this, the website was created to offer the resources at more reasonable prices. It also rivals companies such as Amazon and Barnes and Noble delivering less expensive solutions that deliver quality content.



As the name implies eBook World is not just for a specific set of persons, but caters to persons worldwide.



Think of it as a very resourceful information portal as it seeks to provide relevant information for less. Everything is categorized into niches like affiliate marketing, blogging, business, network marketing and more which makes it that much easier to find.



For the most current eBooks on various aspects of online business…. Or any other information…you can find it at eBook World