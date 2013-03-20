A 'Sink' Hole in One - Sympathising with US Golfer Who Unceremoniously Plummeted Ten-Feet

Aberdeen, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Gamola, one of the UK’s largest online suppliers of cheap golf grips and general golf accessories, sympathises with the golfer in St Louis, America, who disappeared down a 18 foot deep sink hole whilst on the fairway of the 14th hole of his local course.



Gamola says the course in question was the Annbriar Golf Course in Waterloo, Ill., and has been used by the player hundreds of times over the last decade, although this was the only time he was disappointed to see the hole!



The player remembers standing on the 14th fairway, thinking about his next shot, when the ground suddenly opened up and he was inside a ten-foot wide sinkhole, with a depth of nearly 20 feet.



The unfortunate player, says Gamola, was rescued by the club pro who dashed over to the scene with a golf trolley loaded with ropes and a ladder. Because the player had dislocated his shoulder during the fall, a fellow member had to climb down the ladder and tie a rope around his waist – he was then hauled out.



It later transpired that the area is prone to soil collapses, as the bedrock migrates up and a thin layer is left and over time, it can easily collapse.



Mr Graeme Masterton, director of Gamola, said: “We all dream about that perfect hole in one, but I doubt this golfer in the US had a sink hole in mind. Fortunately, it’s a rare occurrence in the States and its extremely rare here on this side of the Pond. Very few of us would want to have to worry about a huge hole appearing under our feet whist getting ready for our next shot.”



