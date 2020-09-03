Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Cheap Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cheap Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cheap Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Axa S.A. (France), Munich Reinsurance (Germany), Allianz SE (Germany), The Allstate Corporation (United States), State Farm Insurance (United States), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Nippon Life Insurance (Japan), Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Italy), American International Group, Inc. (United States) and MetLife, Inc. (United States).



Cheap insurance is related to cover risks usually for a shorter period such as one year. It provides various advantages such as provides protection against the occurrence of uncertain events, financial support, co-operative method of spreading risks and others. Demand for cheap insurance has increased, due to the rising number of the consumer from APAC region such as India. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, the non-life insurance companies witnessed increase of 13.1% in their collective premium in November to more than USD 20.09 billion. Therefore, it will help to increase the market growth.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Cheap Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- There is a significant demand for cheap insurance, increasing awareness and a rise in population. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, Gross direct premiums of non-life insurers in India reached more than USD 13.66 billion in FY20 gross direct premiums reached USD 5.87 billion) billion. Hence, it will affect the growth of the market in the future.



Market Trend

- Introduction of various technology such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and others are some major trends of the market.



Restraints

- Growing Inflation Rate is Causing Increase in Costs & Policy Cancellations



Opportunities

- Rising Industrialization as well as Small Businesses across the World



Challenges

- It is found that, sometimes, the total amount of premium might be higher than the policy amount receivable on maturity, which cloud be challenges for market growth.



The Global Cheap Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Motor Insurance {Car, Bike, Scooter, Others}, Marine Insurance, Medical Insurance, Fire Insurance), Policy Term (0-5 Years, 5-10 Years, 10 Years or above), Discount Types (Safety Discounts, Building Discounts, Group Discounts, Loyalty Discounts), Incurred Claim Ratio (0-60%, 60-80%, 80% or above)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



