Cheap Insurances Today Announces New Source for Cheap Auto Insurance

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Insurance specialists Insurances Today, have announced the launch of their new internet resource to locate cheap car insurance. The new portal is a web based resource for Americans to locate affordable auto insurance coverage.



When asked about the motivation to build the new website company representative Martin Jenson responded, "Auto Insurance is something that every driver in America must have. We've seen the price of all other insurance products rise considerably. To function in today's society there are certain things we are mandated to pay for, and car insurance is one of them. We want to provide a resource to help save our fellow Americans time and money on auto insurance."



The new resource, http://insurancestoday.com/how-to-find-cheap-auto-insurance-quickly/ is designed to be easy to navigate and provides insurance quotes and educational materials. Visitors are welcome to peruse the educational materials and receive free auto insurance quotes.



To answer how Cheap Insurance by Insurances Today differs from other insurance websites Martin replied, "Our website is an impartial website that isn't "controlled" by any particular insurer. We offer our visitors the ability to receive insurance quotes from several of the top carriers in their state. The information we provide is unbiased and based on research. We believe visitors will enjoy our simple and clean site design that is completely free of all advertising and distractions."



Cheap Insurances Today has provided this internet resource free of charge and welcomes all Americans in search of cheap auto insurance to visit their site. They provide complimentary insurance quotes from multiple carriers and providers. They offer insurance quotes for Auto, Health, Home and Life insurance with more to be added in the future.



About Cheap Insurance by Insurances Today

Insurances Today is an internet based insurance resource provider. Their new project is designed to help Americans find cheap insurance online. They provide valuable resources to educate their visitors, and provide unbiased, third party insurance quotes. To learn more please visit Cheap Insurances Today at http://insurancestoday.com/