GoogleNewsSubmit.com Adds New $10 Press Release Package

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Cheap press release distribution company GoogleNewsSubmit.com is excited to announce a new, 4th budget press release package to their popular website. Effective immediately, the public can now have a press release issued to major media outlets for as little as $10.



The details on the new package can now be found on their website at http://googlenewssubmit.com/copper-package. The features included in the package inslude:

- Publishes to PressDot & RecentGlobalNews

- Will display in Major Media Outlets

- Rapid Indexing +400 Backlinks w/ Report

- Basic Content Quality screen

- Basic SEO Quality screen

- Videos in Press Releases



Each press release will go through a basic quality screening service, ensuring the quality is sufficient for a press release publication. The press release will then be submitted to a newswire website within 72 hours. Following publication it will go to the top of major media outlet partners in minutes!



GoogleNewsSubmit.com guarantee a the article/press release will be published to their wireservice, or they offer a money back guarantee.



About GoogleNewsSubmit.com

GoogleNewsSubmit.com is quickly becoming one of the internet's fastest growing Press Release Distribution Network services. GoogleNewsSubmit specializes in getting their customers on popular websites site as Google News, Ask.com News, Topix, UPI.com, WorldNetDaily, Chron, CBS Interactive, SFGate, The Boston Globe and thousands more. Press Release Pricing packages start as low as $19.