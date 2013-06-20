Cheap Salon Equipment Can Help Make the Cut

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Salon owners across Texas look for different options to give their salon a new look. While engaging in a makeover can turn out to be an expensive affair, investing in cheap salon equipment can help reach the goal without breaking the bank. And, to help owners give their salon a grand new look in a budget, Standish Salon Goods has come up with a host of options to make this possible.



Known to have the best return policy and warranty on cheap salon equipment, the company has proven to be the best supplier for salon furniture. The company claims to be different and to back this claim it has recently updated its inventory with some unconventional pieces which are highly functional and well within the budget of salon owners and managers who want to redo their salon layout.



These rather unconventional pieces are not commonly found in the market and even if they are, the price tag on these is over the top. What gives Standish the advantage is that it is a local based company and thus understands the needs of the business owners here. The team at Standish has worked up close and personal with artists from all over to develop a collection of cheap salon equipment that offers total value for money.



One other thing that helps the company stand out is the brands it carries. Besides having its own store brand, the company hosts pieces from manufacturers like Savvy, Kurative and Kaemark. These are brands that have launched some of the most functional pieces in the market till date. These include salon chairs, dryer chairs, styling stations and so on. The company also has specialized equipment which features spa and manicure chairs, reception area furniture and so on. So, all in all one can expect to find everything they need for their salon right here.



The most convenient online shopping feature that the company has recently introduced on its website is the search tool which lets customers look for cheap salon equipment based on price. This feature all the more ensures that customers don’t find it hard to select pieces that fall in their budget. And, when it comes to quality too there is no compromise since the company has some of the most stringent quality control protocols in place.



Furniture can mean a small investment but, when it comes to transforming the look of the salon for good, this investment could mean a higher influx of business. Salon owners are therefore considering making this investment and, with an irresistible offer from companies like Standish, then prospect of getting quality for affordable price is no more a distant possibility. It is very much realty thanks to furniture experts like Standish. To know more about the company and its latest offers on cheap salon equipment, log onto http://www.standishsalongoods.com/



Media Contact

Standish Salon Goods

3720 Canton Street #104

Dallas, TX 75226 US

Phone: 972-865-6370