Cheap Ticket Sorted Expand Range of Discounted Musical Theatre Tickets with the Latest Tours

Troy, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Musicals are big business, and they yield big returns. Some musicals are so popular that they leave Broadway and embark on national tours to bring show business to every corner of America. Anticipation for these shows is so high however that individuals will pay big money to buy up the tickets as soon as possible, leaving fans with little chance of seeing these amazing shows. Cheap Ticket Sorted aims to put a stop to this, connecting users with independent ticket retailers who can offer cheap tickets for huge shows even after major ticket providers have sold out.



The site recently expanded into musicals with tickets for Book of Mormon, and now offer tickets for Jersey Boys (http://www.cheapticketsorted.com/pages/Jersey-Boys-Tickets.aspx) and Les Miserables (http://www.cheapticketsorted.com/pages/Les-Miserables-Tickets.aspx) amongst others. The show pages include detailed information on locations and dates, the shows themselves and even video content of the show on tour so people can decide if the production is worth their investment.



The site then leads on to independent ticket networks that offer cheap tickets at all available dates, allowing people to view tickets available or alert individuals should any tickets be returned and become available, and all for a fraction of the price of major mainstream providers.



A spokesperson for Cheap Ticket Sorted explained, “Les Miserables has embarked on a new national tour after the film version gave the musical a new lease of life, having been the most popular musical for the last twenty five years already. A far more American take on the musical is Jersey Boys, which appeals to audiences throughout America more than anywhere else, and means tickets are in short supply. However, our independent ticket suppliers work hard to buy up tickets well in advance at wholesale rates and sell them on cheaply even after major providers have run out, making it cheaper and easier than ever for people to see their favorite shows.”



About Cheap Ticket Sorted

Cheap Ticket Sorted offers an opportunity for fans of music and independent ticket sellers to connect and benefit from one another’s services, together with detailed information on the latest live events and tours across many different styles of performance. Whether theatre, music, Las Vegas shows or sports events, the site helps consumers find cheap tickets even after major providers have sold out, and even at the last minute. For more information please visit: http://www.cheapticketsorted.com/