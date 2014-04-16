Cheap Ticket Sorted Launches Amazing Discounts and Exclusive Tickets for Huge New Tours

Troy, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Many music fans undergo a rollercoaster of emotions whenever their favorite artists announce a new tour- at first they are alive with possibilities, then they are distressed as they try to book tickets, left panicking as the tickets cost so much and disappointed as they sell out before they can put funds together. It was in response to this frustration that a group of entrepreneurial music lovers put together Cheap Ticket Sorted, in which a cabal of dedicated hunters would secure concert tickets and pass them on to real fans at amazing prices.



They can do this because they buy tickets in bulk to get better deals on them then pass that saving onto the final buyer. Music lovers can also use the site to find out information about the latest tours and then secure tickets that the website has managed to secure and hold for their visitors.



The site currently has tickets available for Eminem and Rihanna’s Monster tour (www.cheapticketsorted.com/pages/Eminem-Tour-Tickets.aspx) and the Eagles Live In Concert (www.cheapticketsorted.com/pages/Eagles-Tour-Tickets.aspx) to name but a few, and is regularly updated with news on bands from all genres playing across the US.



A spokesperson for Cheap Ticket Sorted explained, “We are passionate about sourcing tickets before they get to the major websites that hike up prices to impossible rates in order to improve their bottom line. All we seek to do is cover our operating costs and past on bulk discounts evenly to the people who buy their tickets from us, making it possible for the real music fans out there to attend events by their favorite acts without having remortgaged the house. The site is regularly updated and features are being added all the time, including cheap tickets available for sports, theatre and Las Vegas shows.”



About Cheap Ticket Sorted

Cheap Ticket Sorted’s purpose is to link fans of live entertainment from all over the world to a huge network of independent ticket sellers capable of offering cheaper prices than the large-scale giants. They aim to give fans access to a massive selection of events tickets, even if they appear to be sold out everywhere else, and even at the last minute. For more information please visit: http://www.cheapticketsorted.com/